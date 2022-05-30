Dodgers: Max Muncy Regrets Rushing Back from His Devastating Elbow Injury

In a move that didn't surprise many, the Dodgers placed Max Muncy on the injured list due to left elbow inflammation. On the last day of the regular season in 2021, Muncy suffered a brutal injury on that same elbow that held him out of the entire postseason.

Muncy admitted back in spring training that his elbow was not going to be "100%" for some time, but stated that he would be available for the start of the season.

Over the weekend, talked to reporters about the lingering soreness that has severely hampered his offensive capabilities and was asked if he should have started the season on the roster (quotes via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett).

“I don’t know. Maybe. Maybe not. I don’t know if I have a good answer for that one.”

Muncy assured the media members that the overall health of his elbow hasn't declined.

“I wouldn’t say it’s gotten worse. It’s one of those things where it’s been there all year. Then I try to make a play running into the net and jam up my elbow a little bit. It’s kind of flaring up. So if there was ever a time to maybe take a step back and give it a chance to rest up, now is definitely it.”

On the season, Muncy is slashing .150/.327/.263 and has just three home runs in 41 games. Muncy's lack of power is a rare sight. Since 2018, Max leads the team in home runs (121), RBI (311), runs scored, WRC+ (135), and fWAR (14.8).

There isn't a timetable for Muncy's return, but based on his comments, it doesn't sound like it should be an extended stay on the IL.

"I just need to take a step back for a couple days and just reset and give my body a chance to heal up.”

The Dodgers promoted veteran outfielder Kevin Pillar from Triple-A to fill Muncy's spot on the roster.