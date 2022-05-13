Skip to main content
Dodgers: Max Muncy Talks About Viral Moment with Wilson Contreras

Max Muncy kept his response pretty brief when asked about Wilson Contreras awkwardly grabbing him during Sunday Night Baseball.

When the Dodgers play on Sunday Night Baseball, the broadcast is always a little bit different. Most Dodgers fans don't enjoy a game without Joe Davis calling the play-by-play, but sometimes it's a nice break from the routine. Besides, it's only a few games a year.

This past Sunday, there was a moment that's very different than anything Dodgers fans have seen before. During a Max Muncy at-bat, Cubs catcher Wilson Contreras came out of his stance behind the plate to chase down an errant pitch. To help get him there faster, Contreras grabbed Max Muncy in the crotchal region to propel himself to the ball faster.

Muncy needed a moment or two to collect himself after the play and complete the at-bat.

The exceedingly awkward moment set the internet on fire. 

In an interview with AM570's David Vassegh, Muncy explained what happened in the aftermath of the play that garnered national attention. 

“He came over and asked if I was alright, but obviously I’m not in the right space of mind to answer that. So I told him to get away. I don’t know what he was doing. Replay shows one thing, but we’ll just leave it at that.”

The season is young, but it could very easily be the most bizarre play of the year. If you haven't seen it yet, you're in luck, because there's a full breakdown video below. Like some things in baseball, it's a play that Dodgers and baseball fans alike have to see to believe. 

Willson ContrerasMax MuncyLos Angeles DodgersChicago Cubs

USATSI_18022189_168396005_lowres
