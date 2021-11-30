Dodgers: Max Scherzer Inks Big Payday With Mets

Returning to the east coast is one of this offseason's most coveted free agent targets. The New York Mets and Max Scherzer have reached a three-year contract worth upwards of $130 million, according to several reports.

Reports on Sunday night said Mad Max was close to making a decision on whether he'd be signing with the Mets. Apparently, he was closer to that choice than we knew as Ken Rosenthal confirmed the deal early Monday morning.

On Friday, New York acquired free agents Starling Marte and Mark Canha as well as infielder Eduardo Escobar for contracts totaling more than $125 million over the next several years. For the Mets and their fans, owner Steven Cohen's spending on quality players shows how serious the organization is about being contenders.

Last year, after the Dodgers acquired Scherzer at the trade deadline, the right-hander had one of the most dominant runs of any NL pitcher. In 11 starts for Los Angeles, he went 7-0 with a 1.98 ERA over 68.1 innings pitched. But that success wouldn't continue into the postseason as he only made a few appearances, one of which was a relief outing where he literally maxed out his arm to help push his team to the NLCS. He only made one start after that "dead arm" incident, striking out seven and allowing two runs over 4.1 innings pitched.

The Dodgers' and Scherzer's collaboration can be viewed as a success on all counts. But, unfortunately, the price for the former Cy Young winner proved to be a little too high for Los Angeles this offseason.