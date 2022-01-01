Dodgers: Max Scherzer Responds to LA Fan Criticism Following Press Conference Fiasco

When the Dodgers acquired Max Scherzer and Trea Turner in a deadline deal, they were expected to provide a jolt of energy and lead the club to another World Series title. While the squad failed to capture the division crown, both Scherzer and Turner had significant impacts. Turner aided an offense that was inconsistent while the team won all 11 of Mad Max’s starts.

However, both players were unable to keep up their regular-season dominance in the postseason. Turner apparently forgot how to hit so he didn't get on base often, while Scherzer simply ran out of steam. He only made it through 4 1/3 innings in game 2 of the NLCS before Dave Roberts pulled him, and in game 6, when it came time for him to start, he was unable to go as he was experiencing a dead arm.

The Dodgers then had to rely on Walker Buehler who was on short rest and were eliminated from the playoff race.

When questioned about his postseason struggles, Max Scherzer pointed to a reduced workload with LA, claiming it wasn't enough preparation for what was required in October. Of course, Dodgers fans weren't pleased by that statement.

David Vassegh of AM570LASports recently reminded everyone that there were reasons behind why the team was so careful with Scherzer towards the end of the season.

Scherzer's hamstring was injured. Recently, he talked about people's feelings towards him with Jorge Castillo of the LA Times.

“For Dodger fans to be upset with me, for me to get dead arm like that, hey, that’s fair game. Look, you play with L.A., you’re here to win the World Series. I got that. I was OK with that and for fans to be upset for my dead arm, that’s fair. I can live with that.”

It seems as though the aging pitcher is missing the point. Fans aren't mad because of the dead arm, they knew Scherzer gave everything he had. Fans are upset because he told the coaches he was good to go, the coaches trusted that, they trusted him and he was put in the game only to then turn around and blame them when things didn't go his way.

His inability to pitch in game 6 wasn’t the team’s only reason for falling to the eventual World Series Champions, the Atlanta Braves, as the offense couldn’t produce consistently. But for Max to throw the staff under the bus for his own choices is just not okay.