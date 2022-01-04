Dodgers: Max Scherzer Slams the League for Their Lack of Drive to Win Games

MLB is in the middle of a work stoppage that is showing no signs of coming to an end. According to recent updates, the MLBPA and MLB do not even have any current plans to meet to make progress on a new deal.

There are numerous issues on which the two parties cannot seem to agree on, even before the last CBA expired in December. According to Max Scherzer, the Player's Union believes that owners are purposefully avoiding fielding competitive teams, among other complaints.

Max Scherzer isn't a fan of losing, as you might expect. He also serves on the MLBPA's eight-player executive committee, which is made up of union representatives from all 30 clubs. His recent interview with the LA Times further explained his accusation.

“This negotiation is about the integrity of the game from our eyes. We feel as players that too many teams have gone into a season without any intent to win during this past CBA. Even though that can be a strategy to win in future years, we’ve seen both small-market and large-market clubs embrace tanking, and that cannot be the optimal strategy for the owners.”

Scherzer also pointed to ownership being focused on financial gain rather than winning championships in that interview. During negotiations, the MLBPA is aiming to change that.

In addition, Scherzer slammed servitude time manipulation as a method for older players to maintain financial dominance over younger ones.

There's a lot of uncertainty surrounding the potential agreement between the MLB and MLBPA on a new CBA. However, one thing is certain: winter just got a lot longer for baseball fans.