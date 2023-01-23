Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Confirms WBC Status Depends on His Health

Dodger infielder says WBC status will be based on if his wrist is ready to go

As the winter season descends on us, spring will be approaching soon, which means Baseball.

Baseball will soon be upon us, and Chavez Ravine will be rocking as always. But before that, the world’s best baseball players will be representing their country in this year's World Baseball Classic.

The WBC is set to be star-studded, and a handful of Dodgers will represent their respective countries.

Mookie Betts, Will Smith, and Clayton Kershaw will represent Team USA. Freddie Freeman will join Team Canada, and Julio Urias, Victor Gonzalez, and Austin Barnes are expected to join Team Mexico in the WBC.

However, another member of the Boys in Blue, Miguel Rojas, is hoping to play for his country of Venezuela in the WBC, depending on how his wrist feels.

"It's pretty important. I feel proud of where I come from and people that know me know that I'm happy for the opportunity to be selected to at least be part of the mix. I don't know what the team is going to look like just yet. They're waiting to submit the final roster and, obviously, we're waiting to see if my wrist is going to be ready.

Rojas went on to say that even though he’d love to represent his country, the Dodgers are his first priority.

"I don't take this chance to represent my country lightly. I feel a lot of pride in where I come from. The organization has been supportive as well when I expressed that I want to play there. I know for a fact that I'm going to put the (Dodgers) first always. If I'm not feeling great, I'm not gonna go. But as of now I feel 100% convinced that I'm gonna be healthy."

And that should be Rojas’ number one concern at the moment, which is his health.

Rojas has one year left on his deal which he signed with the Miami Marlins; he’s still only 33 years old and is still a Gold-glove level talent defender.

The righty is set to have a bounce-back year and contribute to the Boys in Blue in 2023.