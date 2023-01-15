Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Has Proven Himself To Be A Defensive Weapon

Although Miguel Rojas has really struggled on the offensive side of the ball, at the same time, he's never been better defensively.

The Dodgers shared on Wednesday that they would be trading LA prospect Jacob Amaya to the Miami Marlins in exchange for Miguel Rojas who was with LA way back in 2014.

When fans heard about the news, the focus was on his offensive stats mostly. During the 2022 season, Rojas boosted a .236 AVG with 36 RBI and 6 homers.

But he also had a concerning 65 total strikeouts in 140 games played which could be a result of a wrist injury he was battling for the second half of the season.

Although his offensive stats aren't all that special, he does have some impressive defense that is enough for the Dodgers to take a chance on the 33-year-old.

But before we dive into his most recent season, we have to recall his solo year with the Dodgers back in 2014.

Remember the guy who saved Clayton Kershaw's no-hitter in 2014? That was Rojas just 12 days after the infielder's big-league debut, and that play wasn't just a "once in a blue moon" type of moment. No, it would be standard for his defense for the next eight years of his major league career.

Now with Rojas on our side, Sports Info Solutions shared a little taste of what we can expect.

And they even pieced together a highlight reel of Rojas' best defensive plays.

Impressive right? So yeah, his offense might be something he needs to for sure work on this offseason and going into Spring Training, but his defense is just beautiful.

His role this upcoming season is still up in the air as Gavin Lux will most likely appear at shortstop come Opening Day. But knowing that the Dodgers could most likely stick him anywhere in the infield gives them all the more reason to bring him to LA for depth.

When Rojas is in the game, he changes things up, and as we saw with the Kershaw moment way back when, he knows how to save games which could be crucial at some points this upcoming season.

Overall, it will be nice to have him in our back pocket when need be.