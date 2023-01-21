Dodgers: Miguel Rojas Shares Special Gift Following Clayton Kershaw's No-Hitter

In 2022, Clayton Kershaw was on the verge of throwing a perfect game after 80 pitches. The frenzy bursting through social media is one Dodgers manager Dave Roberts may never be able to let down despite Kershaw still being on a Hall of Path.

Of course Kershaw has had his fair share of greatness as he threw his only career no-hitter against the Rockies in 2014. A special moment newly acquired and former Dodgers infielder Miguel Rojas was a part of.

Kershaw gets the glory but at the end of the day it was a full team effort to create this special moment. A moment that will go down as one of the best moments in not only Kershaw's but Rojas' career as well (via Talkin' Baseball).

"I reached out to Clayton Kershaw. He was the only one that played with me in '14. We created this bond that is going to exist forever. His only big league no-hitter happened with me at third base. I just wanted to tell him that I can't wait to play behind him. I've always said Clayton Kershaw is the best left handed pitcher I've ever played behind. For me, playing behind Kershaw is going to be one of the things that I'm always going to remember from 2014."

Never short of gratitude, Kershaw gifted the entire team and Rojas sent a friendly reminder of how big the moment truly was.

"10 years after, this is just a blessing. I reached out to him and I sent him a picture of a bottle that he gave the team a bottle of scotch that has an inscription. Thanks for having my back. I sent him a picture of that and I told him 'Hey Kersh, it's time to do this again'."

Moments like this are what most pitchers dream of, but whenever Kershaw is out on the field there's no counting him out. Perhaps Rojas can be the magical piece to have Kershaw reach the pinnacle once again.