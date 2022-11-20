Dodgers Minor League Club Reflects on Cody Bellinger's Time with Org

For some, the inevitable happened yesterday as the Dodgers non-tendered Cody Bellinger and made him a free agent.

Even though many fans disagree with the move, it comes as no surprise. Bellinger was eligible to get roughly $18 million in arbitration, which is a lot more than what the Dodgers were willing to give him after Cody’s last three disappointing seasons.

Cody knows nothing but the Dodgers as he was drafted by LA in 2013 in the fourth round with the 124th overall pick.

Belli went through all the Dodgers minor league affilfiates from the Great lakes Loon, Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Tulsa Drillers to the Oklahoma City Dodgers.

The Oklahoma City Dodgers were one of many to say their potential goodbye to the center fielder via Twitter.

From Cody’s first appearance in Dodger blue to possibly his last, it’s been a rollercoaster. From winning Rookie of the Year, to becoming a two-time All-Star, to winning MVP, and then to his struggles due to injury. It’s been a lot for Cody and for fans to expect him to get back to his MVP form.

Belli was supposed to help guide the Dodgers to many World Series to come, but instead he might see himself rocking another jersey come 2023.

We thank Cody for all he’s done in LA, and we wish him nothing but the best in whatever follows him next.