Dodgers Minor Leaguer Bolts From Triple-A to KBO

The Dodgers are all about depth, especially in their farm system. But on Wednesday, the Dodgers lost a Triple-A arm. Right-handed starter Yefry Ramirez has agreed to a deal with the Hanwha Eagles of the Korea Baseball Organization according to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett.

The deal is reported to be worth $600,000, a big jump from what he's making now as a minor leaguer.

Ramirez started his 2022 season on the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A). Through eight games, he logged a 3.76 ERA across 40.2 innings for OKC. He hasn't been missing bats (6.6 SO/9) this year, but has still been a productive arm for one of the best farm systems in baseball.

Last season, Ramirez pitched in just one game for the Dodgers on August 1st. It was the perfect spot for an unproven arm. The Dodgers had a 11-0 lead over the Diamondbacks en route to dominant 13-0 win.

In the outing, Ramirez struck out two batters and didn't allow a hit in two innings of work.

The righty was initially signed by the Diamondbacks as an amateur free agent out of the Dominican Republic. He was then acquired by the Yankees in the 2015 rule five draft. After that, he spent time with the Orioles, Pirates, and Mets organizations before being signed by the Dodgers in March of last year.

He's thrown just 91.2 innings as a big leaguer, but who knows, maybe the 28-year-old comes back a better pitcher after some time playing in Korea.