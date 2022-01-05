Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    Dodgers: MLB and MLBPA Have Not Set Meetings to Discuss New CBA

    Dodgers: MLB and MLBPA Have Not Set Meetings to Discuss New CBA

    It's hard to agree on something if you don't communicate.

    Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reacts as he speaks to the press during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

    It's hard to agree on something if you don't communicate.

    As we entered the new year, there was some optimism that MLB and the Players' Association might begin having earnest CBA discussions. The two parties have every chance to make things right and get baseball back on track.

    However, don't expect anything to happen any time soon baseball fans. 

    According to the most recent news, MLB and the Players Association have yet to schedule a meeting for the new year. I'm not an expert, but I do know that if the two sides don't even speak with each other, nothing will get accomplished.

    Evan Drellich of the Athletic reported in December that the MLB and MLBPA did not plan on resuming negotiations until 2022. 

    Read More

    USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who reported that there was no meeting scheduled, said the two sides have only met twice since the lockout began.

    This could be for a multitude of reasons, all of which are related to money. The league and the MLBPA could be more confident than the general public that a deal will be reached before spring training is scheduled to begin. Plus, even millionaires and billionaires need some holiday time-off.

    However, the lack of a meeting should be concerning to baseball enthusiasts. MLB is supposed to have players report for Spring Training camps in February, less than a month away. That means time is in short supply.

    Additionally, there's a large pool of unsigned veteran players who will need to find employers quickly. Getting baseball started on time could be quite the challenge for all involved. 

    Feb 21, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred reacts as he speaks to the press during Spring Training Media Day at The Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: MLB and MLBPA Have Not Set Meetings to Discuss New CBA

    2 minutes ago
    Feb 12, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) and president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman react during a press conference at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Who's In, Who's Out, Resetting the 40-Man Roster for 2022

    2 hours ago
    Max Scherzer
    News

    Dodgers: Max Scherzer Slams the League for Their Lack of Drive to Win Games

    5 hours ago
    Mookie Betts_Video_101820
    News

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Shares His Top Two Baseball Idols Growing Up

    12 hours ago
    USATSI_16999124_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers Rumors: Could LA Trade for Matt Olson?

    22 hours ago
    Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former announcer Vin Scully address the stadium before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Vin Scully Talks John Madden

    23 hours ago
    Jul 20, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a three-run home run in the second inning as Arizona Diamondbacks catcher Stephen Vogt (21) watches at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Talks About Dealing with Nerves in Game

    Jan 3, 2022
    Jul 15, 2020; Los Angeles, California, United States; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) during an intrasquad game at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts Talks Role for Gavin Lux in 2022

    Jan 2, 2022