Dodgers: MLB Celebrates 75th Anniversary of Jackie Robinson Breaking Color Barrier

Apr 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers today unveiled a Jackie Robinson statue at Dodger Stadium, the first statue in Stadium history, as part of Jackie Robinson Day celebrations on the 70th anniversary of Robinson breaking Major League Baseball s color barrier on April 15, 1947. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Today marks the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson's landmark moment.

Today is a special day in baseball history. Each and every Jackie Robinson Day is an occasion to look forward to, but this year's iteration is a little more special than others. That's because Dodgers fans and baseball fans alike will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of Robinson breaking baseball's color barrier. 

This year, MLB added the Dodgers signature blue number to each of every jersey that will be worn today in each and every game. As usual, all players will wear the number 42.

Once again, the Dodgers will assemble as a team at Jackie's statue at Dodger Stadium to commemorate the occasion. Dave Roberts, Rachel Robinson, and Jackie's son David will all address the team. Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholars and the LA Dodgers Foundation will also be on hand.

Robinson became the first African American to play in the majors in the 1945 season. That year, he led the NL in stolen bases (29), won the NL rookie of the year award, and finished fifth in NL MVP voting. That was all in the face of a wave of incredible prejudice and hate from scores of fans, players, and owners.  

Robinson would go on to win the 1949 NL MVP and help the Brooklyn Dodgers capture the 1955 World Series over the New York Yankees. 

Although his baseball accomplishments are great, his positive effect on modern American history, and the civil rights movement, is even greater. 

