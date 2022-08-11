Skip to main content
Dodgers: MLB Expert Notes One Glaring Weakness that Could Doom LA in October

The Athletic's Andy McCullough pointed out the only weakness that the Dodgers have that could ruin their postseason run.

The Dodgers have been absolutely rolling as of late. They've won nine-straight games, including sweeps of the Giants and Padres, and have looked every bit like a dominant team that figures to make a deep October run.

In a recent mailbag article by The Athletic's Andy McCullough, the MLB expert weighed in on one weakness that could potentially rear it's ugly head for the second October in a row.

"With Clayton Kershaw laid low by another back injury, plus Walker Buehler out indefinitely, the rotation looks a tad worrisome. If neither Kershaw nor Buehler makes it back for October — Kershaw may be more likely than Buehler — the Dodgers will have to bank on Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin, Tyler Anderson, Andrew Heaney and Dustin May carrying the load. The first four have all produced excellent results in 2022, but are also more contact-prone than most contenders would prefer. May is working his way back from Tommy John surgery."

McCullough finished his thought.

"The Dodgers certainly have enough talent to win the World Series with these starters. They have pitched quite well. But if you had to diagnose a weakness, this would be it."

So far, the Dodgers have survived, check that, thrived, as a pitching staff despite Kershaw missing time with injuries and Opening Day starter Walker Buehler shelved on the 60-day injured list.

Championships aren't won in August, but the Dodgers are a juggernaut right now.

However, to McCullough's point, pitching, not hitting, wins World Series.

The Dodgers and their fans will find out soon enough if they have enough arms to win their second title in three seasons. 

