Dodgers: MLB Insider Foreshadows Busy Trade Deadline for LA

During the Andrew Friedman era in Los Angeles, the Dodgers have been known to always explore any possible trade that can help better the roster. Entering the season, the Dodgers were, and still are, the odds on favorite to win the 2022 World Series. Most insiders thought LA would add a few bullpen pieces, but now, it looks like the franchise needs to go big game hunting.

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler was lifted from his start after just four innings on Friday. Initially, the righty noted how he felt some pain in his right forearm and was set to have a MRI to reveal the severity of the injury.

On Saturday evening, after the Dodgers lost their second straight game to the Giants in disappointing fashion, reports surfaced that Buehler would be out 6-8 weeks with a strain in his right flexor tendon.

Prior the results of the MRI being revealed, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Buehler's injury all but assures that the Dodgers will trade for a starting pitcher before the trade deadline this year.

As Nightengale notes, the Dodgers have what many believe to be the best farm system in all of baseball so they have plenty of resources to facilitate a trade.

Considering that Buehler could be out until mid-August, trading for a starter isn't a luxury for LA, it's a necessity.

It's no secret that the Oakland A's have had Frankie Montas on the trading block for months. Cincinnati could be willing to part with Luis Castillo. That's just two of the names that Dodgers fans are going to hear plenty about before the deadline.