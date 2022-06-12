Skip to main content
Dodgers: MLB Insider Foreshadows Busy Trade Deadline for LA

Dodgers: MLB Insider Foreshadows Busy Trade Deadline for LA

USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that the Dodgers are expected to go out and trade for a starter now that Walker Buehler will be down for multiple weeks.

USA Today's Bob Nightengale noted that the Dodgers are expected to go out and trade for a starter now that Walker Buehler will be down for multiple weeks.

During the Andrew Friedman era in Los Angeles, the Dodgers have been known to always explore any possible trade that can help better the roster. Entering the season, the Dodgers were, and still are, the odds on favorite to win the 2022 World Series. Most insiders thought LA would add a few bullpen pieces, but now, it looks like the franchise needs to go big game hunting.

Dodgers ace Walker Buehler was lifted from his start after just four innings on Friday. Initially, the righty noted how he felt some pain in his right forearm and was set to have a MRI to reveal the severity of the injury.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

On Saturday evening, after the Dodgers lost their second straight game to the Giants in disappointing fashion, reports surfaced that Buehler would be out 6-8 weeks with a strain in his right flexor tendon. 

Prior the results of the MRI being revealed, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that Buehler's injury all but assures that the Dodgers will trade for a starting pitcher before the trade deadline this year.

As Nightengale notes, the Dodgers have what many believe to be the best farm system in all of baseball so they have plenty of resources to facilitate a trade. 

Considering that Buehler could be out until mid-August, trading for a starter isn't a luxury for LA, it's a necessity. 

It's no secret that the Oakland A's have had Frankie Montas on the trading block for months. Cincinnati could be willing to part with Luis Castillo. That's just two of the names that Dodgers fans are going to hear plenty about before the deadline. 

Walker BuehlerLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18514060_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Ace Lands on the Injured List with Concerning Injury

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Oct 13, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy (13) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run during the ninth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the 2020 NLCS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Max Muncy Feels Moment with Chicago Manager Sparked Him

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
May 12, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former player Steve Sax throws to first base during the Dodgers Alumni game before a game between the Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Former LA All-Star Suffers Family Tragedy

By Staff Writer14 hours ago
USATSI_12456425_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Insider Reveals Reason Behind Orel Hershiser Missing Broadcasts

By Staff Writer17 hours ago
USATSI_18455659_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Veteran Picks Out Hilarious Outfit for Reporter for San Francisco Trip

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18388219_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Watch Longtime LA Player's Clutch Hit Against Former Team

By Staff Writer20 hours ago
USATSI_18245717_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Three-Time Cy Young Winner Set for Return Today Against Giants

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18512884_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Tony La Russa Triples Down on Questionable Decision to Face Max Muncy

By Staff WriterJun 11, 2022