Dodgers: MLB Network Breaks Down What Went Wrong With Cody Bellinger

The Dodgers are going to miss Cody Bellinger for his impressive defensive efforts in center field and will try their best to immediately replace his production. However, a glaring negative that also goes away with Bellinger is his inability to hit balls as he used to during his MVP season.

Bellinger's new home will hope to revamp his hitting and bring him back close to his MVP form. Fortunately for Bellinger, being just 26 years old provides a lot of reasons for a team to take a chance on him even if the Dodgers have run out of patience.

It became a mutual agreement to see Bellinger go but perhaps a new team might be exactly what Bellinger needs to succeed (via MLB Tonight).

"I think this is a good thing. He's at the point in LA where he can't correct the things he needs to correct in la. I think a part of it is physical, some of it is mental so a chance in scenery is going to help him."

A lot has changed for Bellinger who was one of the most lethal hitters in the league and MLB insiders were able to help breakdown what has changed so much.

"When you go back to 2019, he is absolutely demolishing baseballs and sending them to the people. He's got his front foot down, his hands are getting started, he's in launch position, his posture is in a good spot and he's not rushed at all. You go to 2022 you start seeing emergency hacks. Hitting happens from the ground up. When you look at him in 2019 and 2022, you see that he moved off the plate. Teams started pounding him on the inner third and he felt he couldn't get to the pitches on the inner third. Once that got into his head, they then started going into the plate where he really never had success."

The skillsets speak for itself and there's still hope Bellinger can regain some of his MVP form back. The team that takes a chance on Bellinger may strike gold and leave Dodgers fans in dismay, but will there be another team willing to be patient with him?