Dodgers: Mookie Betts and Dodgers Mindset Facing Elimination

The Dodgers have been the best team in baseball throughout the 162-game season. That has not been the case in the playoffs. They are one loss away from heading on home and being eliminated by their division rival San Diego Padres.

Their historic 111-win season could be thrown away and forgotten in a snap of a finger if they don’t figure it out tonight. The media and fans have put these crazy expectations on the Boys in Blue, but they played like a well-oiled machine for us to hand them those types of expectations.

However, star right fielder Mookie Betts told the media that they don’t need any extra pressure from outsiders.

Dave Roberts put that pressure on them even before the season started, declaring they would win the World Series no matter what, and the team played like it. In the first three postseasons, it has not looked like it. The offense has been flat, and they struggle to get hits when needed.

Mookie is the catalyst of this Dodgers team, but he has not played like it. In the playoffs, Betts is only slashing .182/.231/.273 with a .504 OPS. Unacceptable coming from someone who is supposed to be your best player and someone you’re paying $30.4 million per year.

Everyone needs to step up, but Betts needs to play like the best player, and that has not happened for Los Angeles.

Betts has been a revolution for the Dodgers, but that’ll mean nothing if he cannot produce when it matters most.