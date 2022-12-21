Skip to main content

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Debunks Misinterpreted Water Celebration from Last Season

Shockingly, Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts confirms that the "pepper grinder" celebration was mimicking a pepper grinder and not something more salacious.

Last season, the Dodgers had a dugout celebration after a home run called the "pepper grinder." A handful of players would surround the hero and pantomime twisting pepper grinders on him, then one would dump water over the homer-hitter's face.

A relatively large number of dirty-minded fans thought this celebration looked like something else. This is a family site, so we're not going to get into detail, but suffice it to say these people said it looked like something they were used to seeing later at night while nervously glancing around to make sure no one walked in the room.

Mookie Betts was on a podcast recently and he debunked the idea that there was anything salacious about the celebration.

"No, that's why he poured the water on my face, to try to get the pepper out of my eyes. It looks a certain way, but, you guys, it's not that way. It's not like that. But I feel like it was a great celebration, and you know what? I'm pretty sure everybody in this chat would love to do the celebration because that means they hit a home run in the big leagues."

So, in case you weren't convinced by the fact that the celebration was called the pepper grinder and it looked much more like they were grinding pepper than anything else, we now have confirmation from the source that the pepper grinder celebration was mimicking a pepper grinder. And baseball season can't come soon enough.

