Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Provides Update on His Troublesome Hip

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Provides Update on His Troublesome Hip

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts expressed plenty of confidence that his hip won't affect him in 2022.

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts expressed plenty of confidence that his hip won't affect him in 2022.

Mookie Betts was a one of the many Dodgers last year who battled through injury. The five-time All-Star dealt with a variety of injuries, but the bone spurs in his hip had the biggest effect on his season.

Betts tried to play through the pain, but eventually needed a trip to the IL and a cortisone shot to help combat the injury.

The LA Times' Jack Harris reports that Betts doesn't think the injury will flare up this season and answered whether or not he felt the need to get it examined prior to spring training. 

“Things have been smooth. It’s been pretty normal. So no need.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

His manager, Dave Roberts, has been encouraged by how Mookie has looked at Camelback Ranch, but needs to see more. 

“I haven’t seen him certainly push himself yet. But I’m just kind of going by the training staff and his word where he just feels normal. As we kind of get more into baseball activity, I think we’ll know more. But right now, compared to where he was at times last year, where he just was injured and didn’t feel well … he’s far from that.”

Betts' injuries in 2021 led to his lowest wRC+ (131) and wOBA (.365) since 2017. He also logged the highest strikeout rate (15.6%) of his career. To be fair, his bad luck wasn't just with injuries. His .276 BABIP was well-below league average.

When Betts is healthy, he's a dynamic player and can change a game with his bad, his glove, and his legs. 

From what it sounds like, Betts is primed to start playing like a MVP again. 

Mookie BettsLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_16452939
News

Dodgers: LA Re-Signs Reliever Jimmy Nelson to Team Friendly Contract

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
USATSI_16333310
News

Dodgers: Latest Update on Trevor Bauer Situation

By Staff Writer16 hours ago
USATSI_15087034
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Former All-Star Closer

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_17901622
News

Dodgers: Full Details of Clayton Kershaw's Contract Revealed

By Staff Writer21 hours ago
USATSI_16999939 (1)
News

Dodgers: Three Teams Rumored to Be In Talks with Albert Pujols

By Staff WriterMar 17, 2022
USATSI_16209119
News

Dodgers: Outfielder Joc Pederson Signs with LA Archrival

By Staff WriterMar 17, 2022
USATSI_16999921_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: LA Signs Freddie Freeman to Six-Year Deal

By Staff WriterMar 17, 2022
USATSI_10011307_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Padres and Red Sox Now In On Freddie Freeman

By Staff WriterMar 16, 2022