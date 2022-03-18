Dodgers: Mookie Betts Provides Update on His Troublesome Hip

Mookie Betts was a one of the many Dodgers last year who battled through injury. The five-time All-Star dealt with a variety of injuries, but the bone spurs in his hip had the biggest effect on his season.

Betts tried to play through the pain, but eventually needed a trip to the IL and a cortisone shot to help combat the injury.

The LA Times' Jack Harris reports that Betts doesn't think the injury will flare up this season and answered whether or not he felt the need to get it examined prior to spring training.

“Things have been smooth. It’s been pretty normal. So no need.”

His manager, Dave Roberts, has been encouraged by how Mookie has looked at Camelback Ranch, but needs to see more.

“I haven’t seen him certainly push himself yet. But I’m just kind of going by the training staff and his word where he just feels normal. As we kind of get more into baseball activity, I think we’ll know more. But right now, compared to where he was at times last year, where he just was injured and didn’t feel well … he’s far from that.”

Betts' injuries in 2021 led to his lowest wRC+ (131) and wOBA (.365) since 2017. He also logged the highest strikeout rate (15.6%) of his career. To be fair, his bad luck wasn't just with injuries. His .276 BABIP was well-below league average.

When Betts is healthy, he's a dynamic player and can change a game with his bad, his glove, and his legs.

From what it sounds like, Betts is primed to start playing like a MVP again.