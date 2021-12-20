Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Mookie Betts

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Ramps Up for 2022, Gets Back in the Cage

    Author:

    Mookie Betts, outfielder extraordinaire for the Los Angeles Dodgers, recently shared a video on his Instagram of him getting back to work for next season. If he's already putting his swing together, perhaps there's still hope for the 2022 season to start on time after all.

    It's been a hectic few months for the five-time All-Star. He tied the knot earlier this month, and then went on a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas afterward. He also received good news with a clean bill of health regarding the hip issue, which had been troubling him throughout much of last season.

    By his high standards, Betts had a down year. He was limited to 122 games due to the hip and other injuries and batted .264, hitting 29 doubles and 23 home runs.

    Read More

    Spring training would begin in mid-February if all goes well with the league and union reaching a new collective bargaining agreement, with the Dodgers' first Cactus League game of the season on February 26th. There, Mookie can put his swing to good use and help return LA to the top and perhaps win another World Series Championship.

    Sep 30, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts (50) follows through on a double in the first inning as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) and umpire Mark Ripperger (90) watch during Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Mookie Betts Ramps Up for 2022, Gets Back in the Cage

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_16507954_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers and Giants Among Interested Parties for Japan Star Seiya Suzuki

    13 hours ago
    Carlos Correa. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers Rumors: Carlos Correa May Have Missed Big Deal with Tigers, LA Remains in Focus

    Dec 17, 2021
    Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Joe Kelly Visits Viral-Moment Inspired Christmas Decoration

    Dec 17, 2021
    USATSI_16940496_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: MLB Insider Suggests LHP Carlos Rodón for LA

    Dec 15, 2021
    Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits an RBI single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning during game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Dodgers: Justin Turner Shares Old Zack Greinke Story That Helped His Career

    Dec 15, 2021
    Dave Roberts
    News

    Dodgers: Dave Roberts Looks Back at Pitching Decision he Apologized For

    Dec 15, 2021
    USATSI_14531952_168396005_lowres
    News

    Dodgers: Exploring Prospects Who Might Help LA Next Season

    Dec 15, 2021