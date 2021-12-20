Dodgers: Mookie Betts Ramps Up for 2022, Gets Back in the Cage

Mookie Betts, outfielder extraordinaire for the Los Angeles Dodgers, recently shared a video on his Instagram of him getting back to work for next season. If he's already putting his swing together, perhaps there's still hope for the 2022 season to start on time after all.

It's been a hectic few months for the five-time All-Star. He tied the knot earlier this month, and then went on a honeymoon in Cabo San Lucas afterward. He also received good news with a clean bill of health regarding the hip issue, which had been troubling him throughout much of last season.

By his high standards, Betts had a down year. He was limited to 122 games due to the hip and other injuries and batted .264, hitting 29 doubles and 23 home runs.

Spring training would begin in mid-February if all goes well with the league and union reaching a new collective bargaining agreement, with the Dodgers' first Cactus League game of the season on February 26th. There, Mookie can put his swing to good use and help return LA to the top and perhaps win another World Series Championship.