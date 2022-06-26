Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Still Contending for NL MVP According to MLB Insiders

Mookie Betts is still listed among the favorites for NL MVP according to a recent poll by MLB.com.

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts has been out with a rib injury for over a week and hasn't appeared in a game since June 15th. Despite that, Betts is still considered to be in the mix for NL MVP according to a group of MLB insiders. 

In a recent MLB.com poll, Betts earned two first-place votes for NL MVP, ranking fifth for the award according to the group of insiders that voted. MLB.com's David Adler explained why Betts is still being considered for the award despite being on the IL.  

“The leader of our last NL MVP poll rounds out the top five of this one. …he can’t return soon enough with the Dodgers in a tight race with Machado and the Padres. The 2018 AL MVP (and 2020 NL runner-up with Los Angeles) has 17 home runs this season to go along with his stellar play in the outfield.”

Betts didn't set the world on fire in June before suffering the rib injury, but he was one of the best hitters in baseball in May. He posted a 1.157 OPS for the month and tied Hall-of-Fame catcher Roy Campanella for most home runs in franchise history for the month of May (12).

Betts and the Dodgers are optimistic that Mookie will be available sometime next month. Trea Turner is a great replacement at the top of the order, but when the batting order is at its best, its with superstar outfielder Mookie Betts at the top of the pecking order. 

