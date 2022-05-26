Skip to main content
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Tries to Assist Fan After Embarrassing Moment

Mookie Betts is one of the good guys in baseball.

Dodgers fans on Tuesday night in Washington D.C. had a whale of a time at Nationals Stadium. LA raced out to a 8-3 lead in the fourth inning en route to a resounding 9-4 win. None other than Mookie Betts was the catalyst for the Dodgers offensive avalanche. 

Mookie clubbed two home runs to left field in the win. One of his round-trippers gave a Dodgers fan an incredible opportunity to snare a Betts home run ball. Instead, the ball popped out of his glove and onto the field. That same fan had a chance to catch Mookie's second bomb, but it sailed over his head.

On Wednesday morning, Betts took to his Twitter account to try to help the fan. Betts enlisted the help of the masses in order to identify the fan so the 2018 AL MVP could send him "something special". There's only one Mookie Betts, and luckily, he's a Dodger.

This isn't the first time Mookie has gone out of his way to make someone's day. Last September, Betts bartered with a fan who caught Reds TJ Friedl's first hit, which doubled as his first home run in the majors. 

Mookie retrieved the ball from the fan, and in exchange, gave the fan an autographed bat. How many players, and how many superstar players, would go out of there way to do the right thing for a no-name player on the opposing team?

Betts can do it all on the field, but it's what he does off the field that makes him truly special. 

