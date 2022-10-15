Dodgers: Mookie Betts ‘We’re Just Not Doing it Right Now’

The Dodgers had the best offense in the majors coming into the NLDS. They were number one in runs per game, total bases per game, and RBIs per game and had the best-run differential at +333.

However, three games into the NLDS, the Los Angeles offense has not looked like the best offense in baseball, and now they are on the verge of elimination. Overall, from top to bottom, the lineup has not come up with crucial runs throughout nine innings of baseball.

Dodgers lead-off hitter Mookie Betts gives his assertion of what exactly is wrong with the team offense right now.

"Timely hitting, you know we're not stringing together a lot of at-bats to score runs, we're not hitting with men in scoring position, but they're executing."

Whether it's the kind of approach each player is making or whether they're not executing, the Dodgers look lost. It's crazy to even say after the historic season we all just encountered.

Baseball is random, and anything can happen, but to see this type of display by a team who won 111 games and dominated the Padres is disappointing and shocking for not only myself but many Dodger fans and baseball fans.

Betts went on to say that there are no expectations and that they can do anything different.

I beg to differ. For starters, you could do many things differently, like bringing runners in scoring positions, executing at the plate, and putting the ball into play more times than not.

San Diego is applying all the pressure, and the Dodgers are playing as cool as a cucumber. There needs to be a sense of urgency from the Dodgers' offense because if there isn't, we won't see another game until Spring Training.

Put up or Shut Up.