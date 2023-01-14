Dodgers: New Trade Acquisition May Need Surgery Before Opening Day with LA

Even with the minor issue, the Dodgers seem confident in Rojas’ skills once he is cleared from procedure.

On Wednesday, the Dodgers acquired infielder Miguel Rojas from the Miami Marlins. Los Angeles looks forward to his productive play, but before suiting up, MLB Network’s Craig Mish reported that Rojas might have to undergo a minor operation.

Though it is not ideal, the good news is that it is only a minor issue. The Dodgers were also well aware of the problem, but it clearly did not deter them from closing on the deal. This shows that they are confident the 33-year-old can get it resolved and remain a significant player in the infield.

In his 2022 season with the Marlins, Rojas slashed .236/.283/.323 with six home runs and nine stolen bases in 140 games. Once Rojas is cleared, he is expected to get back to form.

On the field, he can strengthen the Dodgers' depth and could possibly spend time at second base, shortstop, and third base. Last year, he was a Gold Glove finalist in the shortstop position.

Defensively as well, Rojas is known to execute after he led National League shortstops in Defensive Runs Saved last season with 15.

Though updates in the procedure may still arise, it is not expected to be detrimental. So, just as the Dodgers were not worried when signing Rojas, there is not too much fans should worry about either, as the right-handed hitter aims to get back to the field soon enough.