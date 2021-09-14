September 14, 2021
Dodgers News: AJ Pollock Needing More Time, But Showing Improvement

The right-handed outfielder was having a consistent year before another hamstring injury early in September
The Dodgers losing AJ Pollock was a tremendous loss for their lineup. The Dodgers have had offensive peaks and valleys, but AJ Pollock had been mostly consistent all year before his injury. 

When Pollock hit the injury list after a September 4th game against the Giants, the Dodgers had to adjust. This injury gave more opportunities to a struggling Cody Bellinger, and it found Gavin Lux taking some outfield reps to fill the void. 

Pollock is mending, with the Dodgers hoping to have him back soon. Dave Roberts gave an update while indicating he will probably not be traveling with the team on the upcoming road trip.

He’s been increasing activity each day. We haven’t had any setbacks which is fantastic. He’s not going to go with us to Cincinnati (for the series this weekend). He’ll stay back. The hope is to get him in some games here in the next four or five days. We’ll see where it goes from there.

Before his injury, Pollock had posted a .306/.356/.481 line over hist last 30 games. He also had 20 RBI's in that span while racking up five stolen bases. 

While Pollock continues to heal from injury, look for Gavin Lux to get more regular starts in left field, along with Chris Taylor once his neck is back to normal. 

Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder A.J. Pollock against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
