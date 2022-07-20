Skip to main content
Dodgers News: AL All-Star Had An Interesting Request for Clayton Kershaw

AL All-Star starter Shane McClanahan had a special request for Dodgers All-Star Clayton Kershaw.

The All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium was a sight to behold. Denzel Washington made a special speech before the game. There was an epic flyover, and Dodgers legend Fernando Valenzuela threw out the ceremonial first pitch. But the best moment for most fans was getting to see Clayton Kershaw make the first All-Star Game start of his storied career.

The 34-year-old Kershaw is now at the point of his career where he's playing against players who grew up idolizing him. One of those players happened to be opposing him for the AL, 25-year-old Shane McClanahan. The Rays ace started the game for Dusty Baker's AL team, and had big plans for when he bumped into Kershaw over the weekend.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, McClanahan brought a Clayton Kershaw jersey from home in the hopes of getting it signed.

“Monday afternoon brought the news that he will get the opportunity to take the mound at Dodger Stadium, opposed by one of his favorite players, Dodgers left Clayton Kershaw. McClanahan said last week that he planned to bring a Kershaw jersey he had at home to the game to get signed.”

At the moment, it has not been confirmed whether or not Kershaw autographed the jersey for McClanahan, but based on Clayton's good-guy track record, it would be a shock if he didn't sign it.

Kershaw certainly played the idol role well on Tuesday. Clayton gave up a single to AL leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani, and promptly picked him off. The three-time Cy Young winner did not allow a run in his lone inning pitched.

McClanahan on the other hand was tagged for the only two runs the NL would wind up scoring. The Rays starter gave up four hits, including a home run to Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmit.

The AL would go on to win 3-2.

