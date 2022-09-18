Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby

Before Friday night's game against the Giants, the Dodgers placed Tyler Anderson on paternity leave to be with his wife and recalled RHP Andre Jackson for the fourth time this season.

According to Bill Plunkett, the Andersons welcomed a baby boy to the world on Saturday.

The last time the All-Star pitcher threw a game was on September 12th against the Diamondbacks. He hurled a scoreless 7 innings with 5 hits and 2 strikeouts. He owns a 2.62 ERA and is tied for the fifth best record in the league with 15-3 this season. He has 119 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP.

Anderson halistbeen one of the team's pitchermost dominant s all season backed by teammates Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin before he was placed on the injured list at the beginning of September.

Michael Grove, who was recalled from OKC on the 14th, will get the start for the other game of the Doubleheader against the Diamonbacks.

The 25 year old got his MLB debut back in May and has played in 4 games this season with the Dodgers, 3 of them being starts. Across his 14 innings of work, he posts a 4.40 ERA with 11 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP.

He's spent most of the year with the Double-AA and Triple-AAA affiliates where he owns a 1-5 record and a 3.79 ERA across his 17 starts at the minor league level.

The last time the Dodgers faced the Diamondbacks, they clinched the NL West title as well as a playoff berth. The Boys in Blue are now 100-44 and own a cumulated 2.81 ERA, the lowest in the league.

The first game of Tuesday'sdouble header is scheduled for 12:10pm followed by the second game at 7:10. Both will be played at Dodger Stadium.