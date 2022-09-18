Skip to main content
Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Will Return This Week After Welcoming New Baby

Tyler Anderson welcomed his new bundle of joy on Saturday and is set to return for doubleheader Tuesday.

Before Friday night's game against the Giants, the Dodgers placed Tyler Anderson on paternity leave to be with his wife and recalled RHP Andre Jackson for the fourth time this season. 

According to Bill Plunkett, the Andersons welcomed a baby boy to the world on Saturday. 

The last time the All-Star pitcher threw a game was on September 12th against the Diamondbacks. He hurled a scoreless 7 innings with 5 hits and 2 strikeouts. He owns a 2.62 ERA and is tied for the fifth best record in the league with 15-3 this season. He has 119 strikeouts and a 1.03 WHIP. 

Anderson halistbeen one of the team's pitchermost dominant s all season backed by teammates Julio Urias and Tony Gonsolin before he was placed on the injured list at the beginning of September.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michael Grove, who was recalled from OKC on the 14th, will get the start for the other game of the Doubleheader against the Diamonbacks.

The 25 year old got his MLB debut back in May and has played in 4 games this season with the Dodgers, 3 of them being starts. Across his 14 innings of work, he posts a 4.40 ERA with 11 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP. 

He's spent most of the year with the Double-AA and Triple-AAA affiliates where he owns a 1-5 record and a 3.79 ERA across his 17 starts at the minor league level.

The last time the Dodgers faced the Diamondbacks, they clinched the NL West title as well as a playoff berth. The Boys in Blue are now 100-44 and own a cumulated 2.81 ERA, the lowest in the league.

The first game of Tuesday'sdouble header is scheduled for 12:10pm followed by the second game at 7:10. Both will be played at Dodger Stadium. 

Tyler AndersonLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19049193_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Reacts to 100-Win Milestone Set by 2022 Team

By Kristilyn Hetherington
USATSI_18689943_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Injured Reliever Set for Rehab Assignment

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18573536_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18879704_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Shares About the Emotional Trade For LA Outfielder

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Andrew Friedman
News

Dodgers: Andrew Friedman Impressed by What Freddie Freeman Has Brought to LA

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19047436_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Doc Contemplates Over Rest Vs. Rust Approach Leading Up to October

By Kristilyn Hetherington
Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) throws in the third inning in the Dodgers 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Dustin May Experiencing Arm Soreness Before Fridays Start Says Dave Roberts

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18835682_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Goes on Paternity Leave

By Clint Pasillas