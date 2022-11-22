Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Andre Ethier on the Hall of Fame Ballot For First Time in His Career

He spent his entire 12-year career with the Dodgers.
The MLB officially released the 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot, and former Dodger Andre Ethier was added for the first time in his career.

Ethier spent all 12 years of his career with the Dodgers, hitting .285 with 162 home runs and 687 RBIs in 1,455 games.

Ethier was named an All-Star twice in his career — 2010 and 2011 — hitting .292 with 34 home runs and 144 RBIs across those two seasons. 

In 2009, Ethier won a Silver Slugger Award, and in 2011, he won a Gold Glove Award. He was a staple in the Dodgers outfield for over a decade, helping them reach the postseason in eight seasons. His final season came in 2017, when the Dodgers lost to the Astros in the World Series, who were later found to be cheating.

Ethier was robbed of a World Series ring in that season, but will forever be remembered as a true Dodger legend.

He's currently in the top 10 on the Dodgers' all-time list for doubles, extra base hits, hit by pitches and sacrifice flies.

