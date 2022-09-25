Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks About the Legacy of His Tenure

The Dodgers' President of Baseball Operations talked about how he measures success and what his goals are year in and year out.
Andrew Friedman has been arguably the best President of Baseball Operations in the league since he joined the Dodgers in 2015.

Since taking over the team, the Dodgers have made the playoffs every single year, and have won the NL West six out of seven times — their lone second-place finish coming in their 106-win season last year.

The Dodgers have been the epitome of how a baseball team should run, and have built success through the draft, through player development and through splashy trades/free agent signings that Friedman has had no problem signing off on.

The leader of the Dodgers hopped on for an interview with AM570 where he spoke about how the Dodgers measure success.

"We break it down very simply," Friedman said." "Our regular season goal is to win the division, which then puts us in the best position to accomplish our ultimate goal which is to win a World Series."

The Dodgers have won the World Series once since Friedman began working here, but they have their eyes set on another one this year. Friedman wants his legacy to live on in Dodger baseball forever.

"We hope when we look back...10 years, 15 years from now, that this is the Golden Age of Dodger Baseball," Friedman said. "Everything for us is about putting us in the best position to win a championship, and ultimately thats how our fans measure success and I love that about them. They’re passionate and that’s what they want, they want more flags up there and that’s what motivates us as well."

The Dodgers will open up postseason play on October 11 at Dodger Stadium for the NLDS, as they look to win their second World Series title in three years.

What do you think needs to happen for this to be considered the Golden Age of Dodger Baseball? Let us know in the comments below!

