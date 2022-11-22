Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Talks Payroll Outlook and Constraints

Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said money factors into "every decision," including the non-tender of former MVP Cody Bellinger.

The Dodgers have been one of the biggest-spending teams in baseball for a long time, including 2022, when they had the second-highest payroll in MLB behind only the Mets. Their ownership is committed to spending whatever it takes to build a winner, and the front office headed by Andrew Friedman is good at spending that money wisely.

That wisdom in spending came into play on Friday, when Friedman and his team chose to non-tender outfielder Cody Bellinger. The former MVP was due to make about $18 million in arbitration but has been a huge offensive liability the past two seasons, posting a combined OPS+ of 64 in 2021-22 (meaning he's been 36% worse than league average).

While Friedman and the Dodgers still believe in Bellinger's talent and expect him to figure out his struggles, it didn't make sense to pay him that much for such an uncertain return. There are rumors Los Angeles might try to get under the luxury tax for 2023 to reset the escalating tax rates, which go up each season a team is over the limit. As Fabian Ardaya reports in The Athletic, finances are definitely on Friedman's mind, even if they're not totally driving decisions.

“Payroll decisions factor into every decision that every team makes,” Friedman said. “If you look back over the last seven, eight years, it’s probably factored in less for us than it has for the other 29 teams. But it’s still a factor.

“Going over (the threshold) is something that we’ve done with regularity, and it adds cost. All of that gets factored in. It’s never been, ‘Hey, we have to get under.’ It’s been about putting the most talented team together. Now, again, obviously we have been aggressive the last two years, and not just in terms of payroll but in terms of taxes paid as well. All of that just gets factored in.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The non-tender of Bellinger saves L.A. about $18 million. They still have to replace him, but there are internal options like Chris Taylor, Trayce Thompson, and James Outman, and there are cheaper external options (including Bellinger himself, who could return on a less-expensive deal).

Whether Los Angeles uses those savings to get under the luxury tax or to go after a big-name free agent or two (or both), it's a stark reminder that baseball is a business, even for the richest teams.

Cody Bellinger

USATSI_18719351_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: MLB Insider Predicts Huge Free Agent Signing for Los Angeles

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18988969_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Cody Bellinger Reportedly Seeking One Year Contract

By Noah Camras
USATSI_9560006_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andre Ethier on the Hall of Fame Ballot For First Time in His Career

By Noah Camras
USATSI_16148682_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Infielder Reportedly Signing with Team in Japan

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19291459
News

Aaron Judge News: Yankees Make New Offer to Free Agent, Dodgers Remain in the Mix

By Chloe Clark
USATSI_18254706_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Fans React to the Edwin Rios News

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19082747_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Was Sad to See Tyler Anderson Leave for the Angels

By Ricardo Sandoval
August 25, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers Roster: LA Ace is Due For a Hefty PayDay Entering Final Season Before Free Agency

By Ricardo Sandoval