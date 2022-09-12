Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Andrew Heaney Recalls Depressing End to Last Season with Yankees

Heaney is eager to play in the postseason after just missing out last year.
Andrew Heaney may be as excited as anyone to make the playoffs this season. 

In his nine-year career, Heaney is yet to play in postseason baseball. That's set to change this season.

"I was joking with some guys, it's ho-hum for them," Heaney said. "But I was like, 'This is a big deal for me.'"

Heaney may not have pitched in the postseason yet, but he's been pretty darn close.

Last season, Heaney was on the Yankees' roster until September 29. The Yankees clinched a playoff spot on October 3, and played their Wild Card game on October 5.

Heaney missed the celebrations by just a couple days.

"Last year was tough for me," Heaney said. "I watched the Yankees celebrate, pop champagne. I was sitting in a hotel room by myself. That was a pretty low point for me. So now to be on a team like this and hopefully be contributing to it, trying to hold my weight and do what I can to help us win – this is something that I relish, for sure.”

The Dodgers gave Heaney a one-year, $8.5 million prove-it deal this offseason. And, despite some recent struggles, 'proving-it' is exactly what he's done.

Following his five-inning, one earned run performance against the Padres on Sunday, Heaney moved to 3-2 on the year with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Heaney should get a real chance to contribute to the Dodgers this postseason, something he's been searching for since he entered the league in 2014.

