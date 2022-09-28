Dodgers News: Another Frequently Used Reliever Heads to the Injured List

Phil Bickford is heading to the IL, all but ending his chance at making the postseason roster.

Bickford has played a huge role for the Dodgers in the second half, making 34 appearances since July 4. He's had a 4.62 ERA in that time, but did have a stretch of nine straight scoreless appearances stretching between August and September.

In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated Yency Almonte off the IL. Almonte, who hasn't pitched since August 3, was one of the team's best relievers throughout the season.

Almonte has a 1.15 ERA across 31.1 innings this season, with 30 strikeouts and 10 walks.

Almonte hit the IL after pitching 12 straight scoreless appearances, and will look to get right back into that groove with the postseason in two weeks.

Almonte should have a couple appearances to end the regular season. If all goes well, he should have a real shot of making the Dodgers' postseason roster.

He could be a sneaky contributor to a somewhat uncertain bullpen.