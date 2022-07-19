Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Arch Rival Mascot Sets Internet Ablaze by Trolling LA 2020 Ring

Dodgers News: Arch Rival Mascot Sets Internet Ablaze by Trolling LA 2020 Ring

Blooper, the Atlanta Braves mascot, trolled the Dodgers 2020 World Series ring.

All eyes have been at Dodger Stadium the last fews days. Chavez Ravine has hosted some great events leading up to today's MLB All-Star Game. From the Home Run Derby to the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, Dodger Stadium has received plenty of face time on national TV. All-Star weekend always brings in fans, media, players, and executives, and team mascots too.

That includes Blooper, the Atlanta Braves mascot. Blooper went out of his way to throw some shade at the legitimacy of the Dodgers 2020 World Series championship. 

Of course, the jab is powered by jealousy. The Dodgers famously came back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2020 NLCS against the Braves to punch their ticket to the World Series so it's just a bucket full of sour grapes from Blooper and the Braves.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It's not the first time rival teams have trolled the Dodgers about the championship they won during the COVID-shortened season. The playoffs that year were played in a bubble, but at the end of the day, the Dodgers won the World Series.

Whether the Braves want to admit it or not. 

Los Angeles DodgersAtlanta Braves

USATSI_18111807_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Rides Hot Streak to Player of the Week Honors

By Adam Salcido1 hour ago
USATSI_14527204_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodger Stadium Parking Guide for Today's All-Star Game with Tips & Tricks!

By Staff Writer2 hours ago
USATSI_18713877_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Start All-Star Game

By Kristilyn Hetherington4 hours ago
USATSI_18682120_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Gets More Good News on Injured Reliever Brusdar Graterol

By Staff Writer6 hours ago
Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw holds his son Charley Kershaw before the game against the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.The Cardinals defeated the Dodgers 5-3. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

MLB Home Run Derby: Dodgers Pitcher Clayton Kershaw Handicaps The Field

By Staff Writer22 hours ago
USATSI_18538818
News

MLB All-Star Game: Dodgers Mookie Betts Hosting Ticket Giveaway Contest

By Staff WriterJul 18, 2022
Oct 8, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) wears an NLDS hat over his team hat after their win over the San Diego Padres after game three of the 2020 NLDS at Globe Life Field. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 12-3 to sweep the San Diego Padres. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Discusses His Latest Brush with Perfection

By Ryan MenzieJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18706875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Veteran Answers Question About Retirement

By Kristilyn HetheringtonJul 18, 2022