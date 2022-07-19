Dodgers News: Arch Rival Mascot Sets Internet Ablaze by Trolling LA 2020 Ring

All eyes have been at Dodger Stadium the last fews days. Chavez Ravine has hosted some great events leading up to today's MLB All-Star Game. From the Home Run Derby to the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game, Dodger Stadium has received plenty of face time on national TV. All-Star weekend always brings in fans, media, players, and executives, and team mascots too.

That includes Blooper, the Atlanta Braves mascot. Blooper went out of his way to throw some shade at the legitimacy of the Dodgers 2020 World Series championship.

Of course, the jab is powered by jealousy. The Dodgers famously came back from a 3-1 deficit in the 2020 NLCS against the Braves to punch their ticket to the World Series so it's just a bucket full of sour grapes from Blooper and the Braves.

It's not the first time rival teams have trolled the Dodgers about the championship they won during the COVID-shortened season. The playoffs that year were played in a bubble, but at the end of the day, the Dodgers won the World Series.

Whether the Braves want to admit it or not.