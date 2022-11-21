Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Austin Barnes Was Sad to See Tyler Anderson Leave for the Angels

LA’s backup catch was sadden by the departure of Tyler Anderson

Dodgers catcher Austin Barnes joined the Access SportsNet LA crew earlier this week to discuss Julio Urias’ spectacular season, the return of future hall of Famer Clayton Kershaw, and more. 

One of the topics that Barnes discussed was the departure of Tyler Anderson to the Angels. The long-time Dodgers catcher said that Anderson will be missed in LA. 

“Yeah TA was great, man. Real sad when he went to the Angels but really happy for him at the same time,” Barnes said. “He was a good teammate, man. He showed up every day. Works really, really hard. And he ate up innings like you said. He went out there and he got outs … He took the ball a lot and he had a career year and it was really, really exciting for him to see all that payoff and all his hard work because you see it behind the scenes. And we played against him for so long we really didn’t know who he was as a teammate and everything like that. But, yeah, he’ll be missed for sure.”

Earlier this week, LA lost their southpaw, Tyler Anderson, to their neighbors in Orange County in the Anaheim Angels. Anderson signed a three-year $39 million deal with the Halos as the news broke on Tuesday. 

Anderson had a career year in his lone year in LA. He appeared in 30 games and went 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA, 138 strikeouts, and 1.00 WHIP in 178.2 innings pitched. TA was the Dodgers innings pitched leader in 2022 and was the constant in the Dodgers rotation. 

The former first-round draft pick signed a one-year deal with LA in March, and the move was not seen as a big deal at the time. However, Tyler was phenomenal in Dodger blue as he earned his first All-Star appearance and rightfully earned his contract with the Angels. 

The southpaw will be missed, and we wish him the best in Orange County. 

