Dodgers News: Breakout LA Reliever Labeled as Team's October X-Factor

The Dodgers rolled the dice on reliever Evan Phillips, and he's quickly turned into an indispensable part the bullpen.

Stop us if you've heard this before, but Andrew Friedman and Brandon Gomes found a diamond in the rough reliever who's having a huge season for the Dodgers. 27-year-old Evan Phillips was released by the Orioles in early August last year. The Rays picked him up, designated him for assignment, and after getting cut loose by two teams in 12 days, he landed on the Dodgers.

Phillips pitched seven games for the Dodgers last season (3.48). In two postseason appearances, the right-handed reliever yielded just one hit, zero earned runs, and logged six strikeouts (3.0 IP).

His October success was a preview for his breakout 2022 season. This year, Phillips owns an impressive 1.31 ERA and 0.75 WHIP in 48 appearances. He's not a household name, but The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently called Phillips LA's "most indispensable under-the-radar player".

"Phillips has gone under the radar nationally, appearing in 45 games in relief for the Dodgers and flat out dominating as shown by his 1.34 ERA, yielding just 24 hits in 47 innings of work while striking out 56 batters."

Phillips has excelled in each and every situation he's been put in this year, including escaping back-to-back appearances against the Giants in early August with the bases loaded and zero outs. Both times, the righty prevented a single run from scoring.

Phillip has been dominant against left-handed and right-handed hitters. Lefties are hitting just .145 off of him (.379 OPS), while righties have a .151 batting average against him (.462 OPS).

Pitching prevails in October, and the Dodgers have at least one high-leverage reliever they know they can count on.

