Dodgers News: Can Late Surge By Julio Urias Notch Him a Cy Young?

Julio Urias has not only been the best pitcher for the Boys in Blue but one of the best pitchers in the whole league.

Especially in the second half of the season, Urias has been a true ace for Los Angeles and it’s pretty much been an automatic win with Julio on the mound especially as of late.

When the Dodgers met the Miami Marlins back in August, Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was out there and the Dodgers tagged him early and often. Since that bad start by Alcantara, it’s really opened the door on a legit Cy Young race in the National League.

Since then, Sandy hasn’t been looking like he did in the first half of the season and Julio has been looking phenomenal, firmly placing him into the conversation.

Dodgers Nation’s very own Doug McKain has everything you need to know about Urias’ case for the award, and you can watch that here.

With the Dodgers locking up the NL West and on pace to clinch home-field advantage throughout the postseason, the NL Cy Young could be something that could keep us on the edge of our seats till the regular season winds down.

The 26-year-old not only deserves to be in the conversation but should be heavily considered to win the award as well.

In Julio’s last 15 games, he has posted ridiculous numbers. He’s gone 13-1 with a 2.04 ERA, 90 strikeouts and a 0.89 WHIP in 88.1 innings pitched.

If The Mexican native were to win the award, he’ll be the first Dodger to do so since Clayton Kershaw in 2014.

It;s time to put some respect on Julio’s name, he was snubbed from the award last year and he was snubbed from an All-Star selection this year. Don’t make the same mistake this year voting members.