Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Catcher Will Smith Makes His Pitch for Top Free Agent

Will Smith being the GM for all Dodgers Fans

Dodgers catcher Will Smith joined MLB Network in San Diego yesterday. In chatting with Mark DeRosa, Smitty addressed the rumors about Aaron Judge in free agency. And it's certain to leave some fans excited.

“I’d want to see some moves, obviously, being selfish. But I feel like we’re in a good spot, if we do or don’t. But, one guy that comes to mind is Judge. You know, 62 homers last year. Why not?”

The Dodgers adding a 62 home run bopper would be a sight to see. But, by all accounts, Andrew Friedman and company might not be looking to be big spenders this offseason. So don't hold your breath when it comes Will Smith pushing the team to make a splash.

Day 3 of the winter meetings continue today with Dave Roberts expected to meet with media in the afternoon. Friedman will also be on the prowl looking for a deal that fits the team's needs, not just a deal for the sake of a deal.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Los Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18438152_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Marlins Have Shown Interest in Veteran Infielder

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_19221411_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Could Play in World Baseball Classic

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_18438183_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Where Do Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger Stand with LA Right Now?

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_16464113_168396005_lowres
News

Three Dodgers Make All-MLB Second Team for 2022 Season

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_18986001_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts and Trea Turner Represent LA on All-MLB First Teams

By Noah Camras
Aug 29, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger hits a two run home run during the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cody Bellinger Rumors: Yankees May Target Former Dodgers All-Star

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19101945_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Offseason: Andrew Heaney Has an Offer on the Table from the Blue Jays

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_16100463_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Rumors: Aaron Judge Turns Down Massive Deal from Yanks, LA is a Team to Watch

By Jeff J. Snider