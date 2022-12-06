Dodgers News: Catcher Will Smith Makes His Pitch for Top Free Agent

Dodgers catcher Will Smith joined MLB Network in San Diego yesterday. In chatting with Mark DeRosa, Smitty addressed the rumors about Aaron Judge in free agency. And it's certain to leave some fans excited.

“I’d want to see some moves, obviously, being selfish. But I feel like we’re in a good spot, if we do or don’t. But, one guy that comes to mind is Judge. You know, 62 homers last year. Why not?”



The Dodgers adding a 62 home run bopper would be a sight to see. But, by all accounts, Andrew Friedman and company might not be looking to be big spenders this offseason. So don't hold your breath when it comes Will Smith pushing the team to make a splash.

Day 3 of the winter meetings continue today with Dave Roberts expected to meet with media in the afternoon. Friedman will also be on the prowl looking for a deal that fits the team's needs, not just a deal for the sake of a deal.