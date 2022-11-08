Skip to main content

Dodgers News: CEO Kasten Offers Glowing Praise of Dave Roberts

Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten says manager Dave Roberts is outstanding at a job that's much harder than fans realize.

Over at the Los Angeles Times, columnist Bill Plaschke talked with Dodgers CEO Stan Kasten about L.A.'s season, their postseason collapse, and a variety of other topics. Eventually, the topic turned to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts, the favorite whipping boy of people with jerky knees all over L.A.

Kasten's comments about Roberts aren't likely to satisfy those calling for Doc's head, but they do have the small benefit of being a hundred percent true.

“Everyone who is a sports fans think they could a) run a bar and b) be a manager, and it’s just not true,” he said. “It’s hard, man, it is hard. Every time they don’t win, they think of something we could have done better, and they may be right at various times ... [but] we’re talking about the [manager] that maybe right now has the greatest lifetime record ever?”

He continued by complimenting Roberts’ other duties such as clubhouse management and serving as a calm and charismatic public face of the team.

“By the way, this is a much harder job than Xs and O’s. ... There’s so much more to it, and Dave manages all of those things as well as anyone you’ve ever seen,” Kasten said.

Kasten acknowledges that Roberts isn't necessarily perfect, but his record really does speak for itself. And even if you believe managing in the postseason is a different skill from managing overall, Roberts is 45-36 in the postseason, too.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Dodgers' loss to the Padres in the NLDS was a failure on the field. If L.A. goes 4-for-20 with runners in scoring position instead of 0-for-20 during that horrific stretch, they probably sweep the series. If they go 6-for-20, they sweep in three blowouts. Maybe Tyler Anderson should have gone another inning, but the Dodgers didn't lose Game 4 because they ran out of pitchers — they lost because the pitchers they brought in didn't get the job done. Was it embarrassing to have Yency Almonte miss the throw-a-pickoff sign so Alex Vesia came into the game in a 1-0 count? Sure, but when Jake Cronenworth got the big go-ahead hit, the count was 1-2, so it didn't actually have any impact on the results of the game.

It's good to see the knee-jerk reactions all over L.A. haven't reached the owners box.

USATSI_18595524_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts One of Three Finalists for NL Manager of the Year

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19217776_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Alex Vesia Breaks Silence on Social Media Following Early Playoff Exit

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19217261_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Ace is Top Three in the NL Cy Young Award Voting

By Jeff J. Snider
Oct 25, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) warms up before the game between the Tampa Bay Rays and the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2020 World Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: This is What Clayton Kershaw’s Contract Could Look Like in 2023

By Ricardo Sandoval
USATSI_19252712_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Team President Dismisses Concept of 'Fatally Flawed' Game Plan

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_17939222_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Two LA Minor Leaguers Earn Big Honors at Triple-A

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_10850644_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodgers Pitcher Makes Fans Hurt With One Painful Tweet

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19295767_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Top Prospect Andy Pages Adds to His Highlight Reel in AFL Fall-Stars Game

By Ricardo Sandoval