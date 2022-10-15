Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Is Optimistic About Teams Chances To Extend Series

The Dodgers have not been the Dodgers this postseason. They are on the brink of elimination tonight, and the reason for that is the offense.

After a historic regular season, the Dodgers have been horrific at the plate. The Dodgers are only averaging three runs per game and have not produced runs when they've had the chance to.

With that being said, the Dodgers have the chance to tie things up tonight and have a chance to win the series tomorrow at the Ravine.

The Dodgers have been through it all, and even though each year is different, experience helps a ton. Dodgers utility star Chris Taylor believes their experience could help them through this rough patch.

I don't know. I mean, yeah. I think the experience definitely helps, just having a bunch of guys that have been there every year. We know what it takes, and just having an experienced group. But I think at the end of the day we just have a good baseball team, and we're just focused on doing our job and each guy doing their part. I think we know if we play the way we're capable of, things will take care of themselves.

Experience only gets you so far. Los Angeles has had the experience for the past several seasons, so you cannot count on that alone.

The Dodgers must be able to execute and produce at the plate; it's that simple. Timely hitting must arrive for the Boys in Blue, or else you can kiss this season goodbye.

They must do their job today because it will be a long winter if they don't. Game 4 is the only thing that matters; get it done.