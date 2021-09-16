Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Won't Hit the IL and Is Available Off the Bench

With the Dodgers going for a series sweep of the Diamondbacks tonight, and the Giants having to face the tough Joe Musgrove, the Dodgers must win this game to try and catch up to the San Francisco Giants who currently have a 2.5 game lead for the division.

With Julio Urías on the mound for the Dodgers and a bench piece that's been sorely missed, the Dodgers are looking to pounce. Chris Taylor has been missing since Friday's game against the Padres. Taylor has been dealing with a neck issue that's limited his mobility, and Dave Roberts also believes it accounts for some of his struggles at the plate in recent games.

It was likely that Taylor was going to hit the IL had his conditioned not improved, but according to skipper Dave Roberts before tonight's game, Taylor has taken steps forward in his recovery and is on the mend. He is available to come off the bench in a pinch-hit capacity tonight should the need arise. Since the return of Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers bench has been thin the last few games, and Taylor's return is a welcomed addition.

Over his last 30 games, Taylor had been slashing a rough line of .178/.244/.308. As Doc said, Taylor being healthy can only help him round out his numbers again and be a force at the plate.