Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Hints at Future, How Will LA Fill Rotation in 2023?

Clayton Kershaw will not have another normal offseason for the remainder of his career. Last offseason, there were questions about whether Kershaw would return to the Dodgers, go back to Texas to play for his hometown Rangers or just retire from the game of baseball altogether.

He chose to come back to the Dodgers, and it turned out to be a great decision.

Kershaw looked dominant in 2022, and even started the All-Star Game for the first time in his career.

But a year after an offseason of uncertainty, nothing has changed.

Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain broke down all the rumors surrounding Kershaw and the rest of the Dodgers' rotation, as they enter the offseason much earlier than they expected.

The Dodgers have a ton of free agents on their pitching staff, so their rotation could look very different come next season. But the biggest question will always revolve around the team's ace for the last 15 seasons. So Dodger fans can hope he decides to come back for year 16.

