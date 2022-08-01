Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Reacts to LA Trade Rumors

With the trade deadline rapidly approaching, there is much debate and speculation about big market teams, like the Dodgers, and who will land the highest-rated talent available. Rumors flying about how the Dodgers or Yankees could be “so much better” by emptying their farm system and trading for superstars like Juan Soto or Shohei Ohtani continue to fly.

But, as LA ace Clayton Kershaw recently told The Athletic, he doesn’t believe any of the rumors about who they will pick up before the August 2nd deadline.

“As far as our team is concerned, I don’t know if we have a lot of things that we necessarily need. It’s not as glaring as maybe in years past where like, ‘Hey, we really need X, we really need this,’ and they went out and got it.”

Kershaw is referring to the All-Star talent that has been acquired in the last few years. In 2020 it was Mookie Betts, in 2021 Trea Turner, and this year it was Freddie Freeman.

“Regardless of what we do at the trade deadline, we’re going for it. I think that’s great. I think we know that going into every season, and spring training was no different. I mean, we signed Freddie. We got everything we need right here.

Betts, Turner, and Freeman have all worked out quite well so far for the Dodgers. Just last week, Betts blasted his 200th career homer while Turner and Freeman lead the entire major leagues in hits taking the 1 and 2 spots. Freeman also knocked in his 1000th career RBI just a few weeks ago.

Then you add Bellinger and Trayce Thompson whose bats have been starting to heat up lately and clearly, the Dodgers' offense has taken off. Proven in the team’s 13-0 win over the Rockies just a few days ago.

But they aren't the only ones finding their groove as their starting pitchers have held it down on their end as well posting a 2.96 ERA. Currently, the best in the league.

Kersh not seeing a glaring need is understandable. As the old adage goes: If it ain't broke, don't fix it.

But Andrew Friedman is always ten steps ahead and has backups of his backups. If there's an opportunity to improve this team's chances of another Championship title, he'll do everything he can to make it happen. So don't rule anything out.