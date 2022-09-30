Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Says You Won't Like Him When He's Injured

Just ask his wife.

Clayton Kershaw is a kind, compassionate guy. He's also famously curmudgeonly in certain situations, like if you try to talk to him on the day he's pitching, or if you're two minutes late being ready for a 7:10 start time, or if you're a media member and you ask a question he doesn't like.

Well, it sounds like we can add "when he's hurt" to the list of times he's not the most pleasant guy to be around, as Bill Plunkett reports in the Orange County Register.

"I think Ellen, my wife, would be the first to tell you that nobody wants to be around me when I’m hurt,” Kershaw said. “She doesn’t even want to deal with me when I’m not playing. So if I thought I couldn’t hold up, I wouldn’t do it. But also – every year I’ve gone into playing, I thought I could hold up too and I’ve been on the IL every year now."

We can probably all relate to Kersh on some level, even if it's not exactly the same. When there's something you love, something you're really good at, and you can't do it for some reason, it's easy to get into a funk. In a way, it's refreshing to know that even when you're rich and famous and the thing you're really good at is "being one of the best pitchers in baseball history," you're still susceptible to a case of the grumpy-grumps sometimes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Maybe 2023 will be the first year in a long time that Kershaw can "hold up" so Ellen won't have to deal with him being hurt. And let's hope that number 22 is back in Dodger blue.

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19113394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Freddie Freeman Thinks Tommy Kahnle is 'Gross'

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_11361535_168396005_lowres
News

Former Dodger Yasiel Puig Loves Baseball as Much as Clayton Kershaw

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19113394_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Tommy Kahnle Embraces Opportunity With Bullpen Role

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_15121625_168396005_lowres (1)
News

Dodgers News: All-Star Pitcher Set to Return from IL to Face Colorado

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19031007_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Star Infielder Set to Miss Several Games

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19031332_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Andre Jackson Thanks Team Coordinator For New Mental Approach to Game

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19135887_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Star Puts a Little Damper on 107-Win Celebration

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19042620_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Manager Reacts to Historic Regular Season

By Jeff J. Snider