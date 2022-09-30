Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Says You Won't Like Him When He's Injured

Clayton Kershaw is a kind, compassionate guy. He's also famously curmudgeonly in certain situations, like if you try to talk to him on the day he's pitching, or if you're two minutes late being ready for a 7:10 start time, or if you're a media member and you ask a question he doesn't like.

Well, it sounds like we can add "when he's hurt" to the list of times he's not the most pleasant guy to be around, as Bill Plunkett reports in the Orange County Register.

"I think Ellen, my wife, would be the first to tell you that nobody wants to be around me when I’m hurt,” Kershaw said. “She doesn’t even want to deal with me when I’m not playing. So if I thought I couldn’t hold up, I wouldn’t do it. But also – every year I’ve gone into playing, I thought I could hold up too and I’ve been on the IL every year now."

We can probably all relate to Kersh on some level, even if it's not exactly the same. When there's something you love, something you're really good at, and you can't do it for some reason, it's easy to get into a funk. In a way, it's refreshing to know that even when you're rich and famous and the thing you're really good at is "being one of the best pitchers in baseball history," you're still susceptible to a case of the grumpy-grumps sometimes.

Maybe 2023 will be the first year in a long time that Kershaw can "hold up" so Ellen won't have to deal with him being hurt. And let's hope that number 22 is back in Dodger blue.