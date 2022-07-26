Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw To Host Annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose

Dodger fans love Clayton Kershaw for everything he brings to the fanbase and to the community. Dodger fans are used to their fan favorites being charitable members of the community, and Clayton Kershaw is the paragon for being charitable. His most popular charity event is called Ping Pong 4 Purpose, and it's easily the most highly anticipated charity event of the year around Los Angeles.

Each year, Kershaw invites athletes and other celebrities to participate in a ping pong tournament. Proceeds for the event benefit Kershaw’s Challenge in an effort to better communities around Los Angeles and globally.

2022 marks the 8th year for Ping Pong 4 Purpose. Kershaw made the announcement via his Instagram last week and as always, it looks to be a blast.

His caption reads as follows:

'Who wants to come to @kershawschallenge’s Celebrity Ping Pong Tournament, Ping Pong 4 Purpose, on August 8th?! We’ve partnered with @bookwithengage and @skechers to give away 5 pairs of GA tickets for you and guest to attend our annual Ping Pong 4 Purpose AND 8 individually signed @skechers cleats for non-ticket holders to win. Raffle and event proceeds benefit our @kershawschallenge beneficiaries. Head to letsengage.com/kershaw or the link in bio to enter the raffle!"

This year Dodger fans have a chance to win tickets directly from the Kershaw family.

Clayton and Ellen are giving away 5 pairs of general admission tickets to attend Ping Pong 4 Purpose at Dodger Stadium on August 8th. You can register to win here.

The winners of the raffle will be notified on August 7th via email. Fans entering will also have the opportunity to win one of eight individually autographed Skechers cleats.

Enter today! Kershaw has ingratiated himself to the LA and Dodgers community, and this event is sure to be another big hit.