Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw to Play at WBC for Team USA

He joins a few Dodger teammates on the loaded squad.
On Monday, baseball fans were given quite the surprise when it was announced that Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw will be playing in the 2023 World Baseball Classic for Team USA.

Team USA, which also features right fielder Mookie Betts and catcher Will Smith, will now have a trio of Dodgers, and a former Dodger in shortstop Trea Turner. Dodger ace Julio Urias is planning to pitch for Mexico, while first baseman Freddie Freeman should suit up for Canada.

This will be Kershaw's first WBC, and he'll represent his country a few weeks before he takes the mound for his 16th season with the Dodgers. This offseason, he very quickly re-signed on a one-year, $20 million deal, saying he has unfinished business with the team.

But before he can focus on any of that, he'll take part in the WBC, which will run from March 8 to March 21, right before the MLB season kicks off on March 30.

