Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger and Girlfriend Chase Announce Baby Number 2

Dodgers center-fielder Cody Bellinger's future with the team is up in the air, as he is a candidate to possibly be non-tendered next month. His future outside of baseball is more clear, as he and his girlfriend, Chase Carter, announced on Instagram that Chase is expecting their second child.

Cody and Carter's daughter, Caiden, will turn one year old next month. Chase's Instagram post didn't say when she is due, but public announcements generally don't come until after the first trimester, so the siblings will likely be a bit less than 18 months apart.

Bellinger and Carter began dating in July 2020. Carter, 25, a model featured in Maxim, Sports Illustrated, and other publications, was rumored to have previously dated Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton. Chase is about two years younger than Cody.

Bellinger, 27, is at a crossroads in his professional career. After injuries contributed to his worse season in 2021, he was seemingly healthy in 2022 but didn't fare much better, posting just a .654 OPS in 550 plate appearances, nearly 400 points lower than in his MVP season of 2019.

The Dodgers have until November 18 to decide whether to offer him a contract for 2023. If they do, he would be eligible for arbitration for the last time and would likely make somewhere in the $16-18 million range.

In the next month, we'll find out whether Cody will be wearing Dodger Blue or something else when he and Chase welcome their second bundle of joy next spring.