September 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Inside The Dodgers
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.com
Search

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Is Under Incredible Pressure and Running Out of Time

The 2019 MVP is mired in a terrible season, but there is a little bit of time left.
Author:
Publish date:

The 2021 MLB season has not gone Cody Bellinger's way. In fact, it has been nothing short of horrendous for Bellinger. Currently worth -1.5 bWAR and slashing .161/.240/.295, and his last 30 games have been worse. Over his last 30 games, Bellinger is slashing .111/.156/.156.

Nobody around baseball expected this miserable of a season for Bellinger. There were going to be struggles returning from offseason shoulder surgery, but nobody predicted this. We're talking about a player who in 2019 won an MVP with an OPS of 1.035 and 47 home runs.

Recently, Bellinger has been seen making changes to his stance and his approach. The results have been only mildly improved, but improvement is improvement nonetheless. The Dodgers however, really need Bellinger to catch fire in this final stretch, still trailing the Giants by a game in the Western Division standings.

CBS ran an article on Wednesday asserting that Cody Bellinger is under more pressure than anyone in baseball. The Dodgers and Bellinger are heading into the last two weeks of the regular season, and the clock is ticking on Bellinger's performance. Bellinger isn't just fighting for a postseason roster spot, he's fighting for his livelihood. He'll not be an unrestricted free agent until 2024, but having an entire season like this won't help when the time arrives.

There are still two weeks to catch fire and end the season on a high note for Bellinger, but for him and the Dodgers, the clock is ticking.

The Dodgers will have Chris Taylor, AJ Pollock, and even Gavin Lux to fill his void if they choose to bench Bellinger. Matt Beaty is also always waiting in the wings.

It's never too late, but it sure is getting close.

Aug 22, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) rounds the bases unsure if his deep flyball to right field was called a home run in the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. Bellinger's blast was called a homer as the Dodgers defeated the Colorado Rockies 4-3 Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Is Under Incredible Pressure and Running Out of Time

Fernando
News

Dodgers News: Jamie Jarrín Calls for Fernando Valenzuela's Number To Be Retired

Oct 15, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits a walk off home run in the ninth inning to defeat the Chicago Cubs in game two of the 2017 NLCS playoff baseball series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Talks About the Magic of Albert Pujols' Bat

June 19, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Chris Taylor (3) hits a three run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Chris Taylor Won't Hit the IL and Is Available Off the Bench

September 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Gavin Lux (9) throws to first for the out against Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Kole Calhoun (56) during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Discusses Gavin Lux's New Journey In the Outfield

Dave Roberts pre
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Wants LA To Win Dave Roberts Another Championship

Aug 2, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner (10) hits a single against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers News: Justin Turner Nominated For Roberto Clemente Award

Scherzer
News

Dodgers’ Hitless Max Scherzer has Hilarious Reaction to Clayton Kershaw Hit