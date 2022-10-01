Skip to main content

Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Loves Teammate Hanser Alberto

The former MVP shares his thoughts on two-way player, Hanser Alberto

There’s no doubt that the Dodgers are the best team in the league. They have the best record in the majors and will be having home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Even with all the great talent the Dodgers have, they also have great team chemistry.

We’ve seen it displayed on the field, in the dugout and even on social media.

Last night, after the Dodgers crushed division rival Colorado Rockies, 10-1, SportsNet LA’s Kirsten Watson spoke with outfielder Cody Bellinger and asked him about Dodgers two-way player, Hanser Alberto.

 

Alberto is the ultimate teammate and we’ve seen that being witnessed countless of times. 

Not only will you see him support his teammates in the dugout, but you’ll see him on the mound closing out games for the Boys in Blue occasionally.

In the 10 games he’s appeared in for LA on the mound, he stands at 0-0 with a 4.09 ERA, one strikeout, 1.18 WHIP in 11 innings pitched.

And forutante for us, most of the times Alberto has pitched, LA has had many sizable leads going into the ninth inning.

The 29-year-old is in his first year in Los Angeles and even though he’s come off the bench in most games there is no doubt he has brought that energy the Dodgers have missed since 2020.

Every single time the Dodgers homer or make a big play you see the camera pan to Alberto and celebrate his teammates' success.

The Dominican Republican brings that energy and type of chill vibe to the clubhouse that is most needed throughout the long stretch of a 162 game season.

We are very lucky and fortunate to have the 7-year veteran be on our side, both at the plate and on the mound.

Hanser AlbertoLos Angeles Dodgers

