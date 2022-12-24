Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reacts to Non-Tender in Cubs Introduction

After struggling the past few years, the former MVP hopes to revive his game in Chicago.

After spending six seasons with the Dodgers, the team non-tendered Cody Bellinger last month in response to his below-average performance. Three years prior to this downfall, the former MVP was arguably one of the top 10 players in the league and predicted to be a Hall of Famer.

Bellinger signed with the Cubs a couple weeks ago, and during a recent press conference he talked about his struggles the last few years and his reaction to the news of being non-tendered:

“It’s tough. I’m not going to lie. But I think at the end of it all, I’m going to look back and be appreciative that it happened and going to be able to learn from it. I have learned from it. I think it’s going to be better for the longevity of my career. …

“You can’t change the past, but you can learn from it. There were definitely injuries involved. Your body wasn’t moving how you’re used to. I can go on and on. But looking forward, where I’m at right now is I’m feeling really good and confident and strong. I’m looking forward to it.”

In the last three seasons, Bellinger has hit 41 total home runs with a .203/.272/.376 slash line and .648 OPS. There is a clear distinction when comparing those numbers to his first first three seasons. During his first years in the league, Bellinger hit 111 total home runs with a .278/.369/.559 slash line and .928 OPS.

Bellinger will look to turn things around this upcoming season. The 27-year-old has not surpassed 19 home runs since his MVP season, but can aim to simply become more productive than he has been in recent years.

If Bellinger is unable to bounce back in in 2023, his chances of sealing a huge contract will no longer be in reach. With the fall of his career, Bellinger will most likely no longer see a deal with hundreds of millions of dollars. Although that may be the case, Bellinger will still be at almost $64 million in earnings for his career after 2023.

This upcoming season will more so prove to fans, and Bellinger himself, whether or not he can revive his game.