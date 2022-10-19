Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger's Future With Team Not In Discussions According To GM

Although appearing in 144 games this season for the Dodgers, the most he's appeared in since his NL MVP year in 2019, outfielder Cody Bellinger has not had a memorable season. Bellinger improved upon his numbers from the 2021 season but still finished with just a .210 batting average and 19 home runs.

To put the numbers into perspective, in Bellinger's MVP season, he finished with 47 home runs with a .305 batting average in 156 games. In his last three seasons combined Bellinger has totaled 41 home runs.

Bellinger has seemingly become a shell of his former self and was someone they could hope to rely on during the postseason. Bellinger was benched for the final two games of the series and was even subbed out for pinch hitter Austin Barnes in game two with runners on first and second base in the eighth inning.

All three games the Dodgers would inevitably lose and of course the blame can't all be put on Bellinger. With the postseason now over, the Dodgers need some decisions made for there future roster but General Manager Brandon Gomes has not had any discussions yet (via Mike DiGiovanna).

"That's not something we’ve discussed much internally. He’s had some good offensive stretches. Belly’s elite defense has continued to be there, and we still think there’s upside."

What Bellinger hasn't been able to do at the plate has been made up for with his defense in center field, but will that be enough to keep him on the roster. The former MVP looks like he won't get back to those numbers again anytime soon, but being just 27 years old allows for more patience in what is already a stacked lineup.

The Dodgers team will likely look much different than it was during the 2022 season with the team still soul searching for some answers.