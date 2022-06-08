Dodgers News: Craig Kimbrel On Paternity List, Phil Bickford Promoted

The Dodgers are in Chicago for their first series of the week for a three-game set against the Chicago White Sox. LA lost last night 4-0, marking their second shutout loss of the season.

For Dodgers closer Craig Kimbrel, he won't get a shot to pitch against his former team in the series. Kimbrel was placed on the paternity list before the series and won't be available to play. It's likely that he's back on the roster for the Giants series this weekend.

In order to keep the bullpen whole, the Dodgers have promoted Phil Bickford from Triple-A. Bickford appeared in the sixth inning of last night's game and was tagged with two earned runs. On the season, Bickford has a 4.41 ERA.

The Dodgers bullpen has struggled mightily this month. They have the sixth highest ERA in the month of June (6.29).

LA's bullpen will look to bounce back tonight.